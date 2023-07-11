After brokering nine nominal ceasefires, which both sides in Sudan used to resupply and move their forces, the diplomatic effort by Riyadh and Washington is over. Last month, they announced that the Jeddah talks have been suspended indefinitely.

For many Sudan activists and community groups, the US-Saudi mediation has achieved nothing, and some argue it has worsened conditions on the ground.

Several thousand people have been killed, much of the country’s modern economy has been destroyed, over two million have fled the country and the fighting threatens to spill into Chad, perhaps triggering another insurgency in its eastern provinces.

The US-Saudi Arabia mediation bid was less about Sudanese realities than an attempt to show that Washington and Riyadh could cooperate on regional security as US President Joe Biden tries to resuscitate ties with de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin