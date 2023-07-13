soft targets

In the Sahel, domestic hostages are too often forgotten

in depth

This article is part of the dossier:

Kidnappings in Sahel on the rise

By Manon Laplace, Flore Monteau

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 13, 2023 08:04

Malians celebrate the release of Soumaïla Cissé at Bamako airport on 8 October 2020. ©Montage JA; Nicolas Renene/Le Pictorium
Malians celebrate the release of Soumaïla Cissé at Bamako airport on 8 October 2020. ©Montage JA; Nicolas Renene/Le Pictorium

Burkinabes, Malians, Nigeriens: hundreds are kidnapped every year by JNIM or other jihadist groups, in an ambience of almost general indifference.

Hostage-taking in the Sahel, the nerve centre of Jihadist expansion (3/3)

“I appeal to President Assimi Goïta”; “I ask you to do everything possible to negotiate my release”; “I have been arrested by the jihadists”. Three videos, three marked faces and, each time, the same or almost the same words, read under duress.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

Also in this in Depth:

future ambitions

Moussa Faki Mahamat: ‘Coup leaders should not stand for election’ In an exclusive interview, the Chair of the African Union Commission stands firm against regimes that come to power by force, which happens to include that of his own country, Chad.

no show

Putin to skip BRICS in South Africa summit due to arrest threat Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a BRICS nations summit in South Africa next month, the country’s presidency said on Wednesday, ending months of speculation he could be detained.

bone dry

South Africa: Outlaws exploit water woes for profit A massive water shortage is prompting a push for dams – while the country’s water mafias continue to profit.

Real talk

Africans challenge Biden policies at US business summit From industrial policy to AGOA, attendees at the US-Africa Business Summit in Botswana pressed the US to rethink its approach to the continent.