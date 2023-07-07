Can South Africa’s Ramaphosa forget about the ‘Farmgate’ scandal?

Part of that is due to his trip to the global finance summit in Paris to meet France’s President Emmanuel Macron and China’s new premier Li Qiang, and reports of an upturn in GDP growth and some respite in South Africa’s timetable of power cuts.

But the prime reason is that South Africa’s acting public protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, has just cleared Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in the scandal that blew up after thieves stole hundreds of thousands of US dollars stashed in a sofa in his Phala Phala game farm.

Yet this isn’t the end of the saga. Political rivals and civic activists could still take it back to the courts.

Questions about why the theft wasn’t reported, the behaviour of his security guards in tracking down the culprits, and his breaking of the strict regulations on holding foreign currency had all weighed on the President.

Ramaphosa’s political foes called for him to quit. For