Botswana hosts 1,000 business, political leaders for US-Africa Business Summit

By Julian Pecquet, in Washington

Posted on July 10, 2023 07:45

© File photo of Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is hosting the US-Africa business summit in Gaborone. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone/Pool via REUTERS)
File photo of Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is hosting the US-Africa business summit in Gaborone. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone/Pool via REUTERS)

Best known for its lucrative diamond mines and spectacular Kalahari safaris, Botswana will briefly take on a new role as the African hub for US investment on the continent this week.

More than 1,000 African and American business leaders and government officials are expected to descend on the landlocked nation of fewer than three million people from 11-14 July for this year’s US-Africa Business Summit.

