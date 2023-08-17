crushing dissent

Zimbabwe’s ZANU-PF: Liberation party turned oppressor

By Veneranda Langa

Posted on August 17, 2023 16:02

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives to address a ZANU-PF rally in Harare, Zimbabwe, 9 August 2023. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)
In power for 43 years, the party of Zimbabwe’s former freedom fighters is poised to continue its undemocratic rule, intimidating voters and jailing critics.

Like several other African liberation movements, the leaders of the Zimbabwe African Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) claim that they are protecting the gains of fighting for independence from colonial rule as they enforce a one-party state in all but name. But who are they protecting them from, exactly?

