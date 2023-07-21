driving clients away

Kenya: Hike in Watamu marine park fee hits locals, tourism

By Kang-Chun Cheng

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 21, 2023 08:00

Watamu beach resorts are under threat from a fee price hike
Watamu beach resorts are under threat from a fee price hike

Thousands of local businesses are under threat at the Watamu marine park area because of a bump in fees by the Kenya Wildlife Service.

In June, Watamu on Kenya’s north coast lies in slumber. Many of the shops and restaurants are shuttered for the interim; the long stretches of white sand beach are nearly empty.

Rains, alternating between proper deluges and drizzling mist, punctuate most days; the region’s biannual rainy season is running late this year. However, even underneath an overcast sky, this small town is gorgeous.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

© The headquarters of mobile telecommunications operator MTN is seen in Plateau, Abidjan, Ivory coast December 17, 2015. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon

mature market?

Premium badgeOrange, MTN, Moov: 5 things about Côte d’Ivoire’s telecoms crisis For several quarters, Orange, MTN, and Moov have seen revenues stagnate – or even fall – while Côte d’Ivoire continues to enjoy steady GDP growth. ...
A statue of the first president of Ghana after independence, Kwame Nkrumah, in the memorial park at the Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra (Ghana) in August 2018. | usage worldwide (Photo by Rita Funk / DPA / dpa Picture-Alliance/AFP)

time travel

Premium badgeKwame Nkrumah Memorial Park revamp to boost tourism in Ghana Ghana’s Tourism Development Project will attract international and local tourists to the country, providing a much needed revenue boost.
Air Tanzania

Legal Certainty

Premium badgeTanzania: ICSID ruling on Indiana case ‘bodes well’ for others Found guilty of expropriating a mining site by the World Bank’s dispute settlement body, Tanzania should negotiate with other claimants, say CEOs.
Members of the Confederation of South African Workers’ Unions (Consawu) protest against government mismanagement in Johannesburg on 6 July 2023.

skills stymied

Premium badgeSouth Africa’s visa regime leaves essential jobs unfilled Frustrated by the lack of visas for their foreign workers, businesses in South Africa are moving overseas.