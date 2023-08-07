Uganda: 10 things about Kale Kayihura, Museveni’s (once) trusted general

Kale Kayihura, 67, a four-star general, wielded a lot of influence in Uganda’s power structure but later fell out with President Yoweri Museveni. Sacked from the police chief portfolio, he spent time in jail.

Sacked in March 2018, retirement is tacit approval that Museveni has forgiven Kayihura of several charges he had been facing in a military court, though there hasn’t been an official announcement about the end of his litigation.

Army officers are not retired with pending disciplinary cases. Gen. Kale Kayihura continues to lobby through Museveni’s son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba for the official end of the legal case, sources say. Muhoozi has publicly expressed support for Kayihura.

Kayihura was rarely seen in public during the years of his tribulations. However, in April, he met Muhoozi in Kabale district which borders Rwanda where the politically active general held several