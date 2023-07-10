Pull Out

Central African Republic: Wagner repatriates several hundred men

By Benjamin Roger, Mathieu Olivier

Posted on July 10, 2023 14:34

jad20230706-conf-wagner-quitte-rca-1256×628-1688660799 © Yevgeny Prigozhin, 25 May 2023. (AFP/Concord Group)
Yevgeny Prigozhin, 25 May 2023. (AFP/Concord Group)

Two weeks after Yevgeny Prigozhin’s aborted rebellion in Russia, hundreds of Wagner mercenaries in the Central African Republic returned to Moscow.

According to our sources, as many as 500 to 600 have left Bangui in the last few hours, having been demobilised, particularly from Birao, Sido, and Batangafo. Two flights left M’Poko airport in the Central African capital for Moscow. Another Ilyushin aircraft is standing by in Bangui.

