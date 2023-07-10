technology park

Inside Morocco’s plans to become a new start-up hub

By Maher Hajbi

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 10, 2023 11:08

jad20230706-eco-tech-maroc-technopark-1256×628-1688633622 Resolutely committed to the tech route, the Kingdom of Morocco is in the process of building an impressive infrastructure of hubs and incubators for start-ups. Here, the Casablanca technopark © Hassan Ouazzani for JA
Committed to opening nine sites by 2027, the Moroccan Information Technopark Company (MITC) will launch a new hub in Essaouira by the end of 2023, before completing those in Fes, Oujda, and Tiznit in 2024.

After Casablanca in 2001, Rabat in 2012, Tangier in 2015, and Agadir in 2021, MITC has said it will open the fifth technopark in Essaouira, located south of Morocco, in the fourth quarter of 2023. 

