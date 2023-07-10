Inside Morocco’s plans to become a new start-up hub

After Casablanca in 2001, Rabat in 2012, Tangier in 2015, and Agadir in 2021, MITC has said it will open the fifth technopark in Essaouira, located south of Morocco, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

