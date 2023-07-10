blown out of proportion?

China’s warships off Nigeria show growing military footprint in Africa

By Ben Ezeamalu

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 10, 2023 11:54

© Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Cui Jianchun at the commissioning of Lekki Deep Sea Port, Nigeria, earlier this year. REUTERS
Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Cui Jianchun at the commissioning of Lekki Deep Sea Port, Nigeria, earlier this year. REUTERS

Three Chinese warships led by a destroyer arrived in the waters off Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, on 2 June, in a friendly visit that draws attention to China’s expanding military presence on the continent.

The fleet comprised MSL Destroyer Nanning, MSL Frigate Sanya and supply ship Weishanhu. Only the destroyer berthed for a port call through 6 July, according to the Nigerian Navy, who said the visit would strengthen relations between Nigeria and China.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Nigerian troops arrive in Sierra Leone in February 1998 as part of a Nigerian-led West African ECOMOG peacekeeping force

regional policeman

Premium badgeNigeria once ran West African security. Can it do it again? In decades past, coup leaders in West Africa worried about what Nigeria thought. With Tinubu heading ECOWAS, will Abuja regain its arbiter role?
jad20230712-mmo-maroc-retour-prince-moulay-hicham-1256×628-1689228592 © Prince Moulay Hicham at the seminar on the integration of marginalised peoples in economic and financial circles, in Skhirat, 14 January 2015. Jannat/EFE/SIPA

greener pastures

Premium badgeMorocco: Is the reformist ‘Red Prince’ ready to fall in line? King Mohammed VI‘s cousin could be inaugurating a vast property project in Rabat, suggesting he has shelved his ambitions to reform the monarchy.
World Bank President Ajay Banga

appointment

Premium badgeTen things to know about Ajay Banga, the new head of the World Bank Appointed head of the international financing institution on 1 June, the man with an atypical profile and sought-after qualities had the backing of th...

'ethnic renegade'

Rwanda’s Beata Mairesse: ‘All Your Children, Scattered’ In 2019, 25 years after the Rwandan genocide, Franco-Rwandan author Beata Umubyeyi Mairesse, a survivor, published her first novel, ‘Tous tes enfants ...