The fleet comprised MSL Destroyer Nanning, MSL Frigate Sanya and supply ship Weishanhu. Only the destroyer berthed for a port call through 6 July, according to the Nigerian Navy, who said the visit would strengthen relations between Nigeria and China.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In