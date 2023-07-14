'power of science'

AI will be used to design malaria drugs, says Bill Gates

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on July 14, 2023

Bill Gates argues for a fresh take on the global architecture to tackle the century's biggest challenges
Bill Gates argues for a fresh take on the global architecture to tackle the century’s biggest challenges / rights reserved

A child under five dies from malaria every minute, says the WHO, with Nigeria’s cases highest at 23% each year. For Bill Gates, AI can change this.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly shaping human experiences and interactions. Chatbots have replaced humans in a number of corporate settings; Midjourney is able to create realistic photos and images with just a few words in written prompt; and ChatGPT can go as far as to create stories, form essays and write to you like a close friend.

So, what else can AI do? Bill Gates thinks it can help eradicate malaria.

