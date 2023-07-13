Alain Goetz: Rwanda sold vision of gold refinery and then strangled it

The Aldango gold refinery in the Kigali special economic zone was a 50-50 joint venture between Aldabra, a company owned by Goetz, and Rwandan government-owned Ngali Mining. Aldango started operating in June 2019. In January 2021, Rwandan officials suspended Aldango’s export licence, having already arrested several company employees.

Confiscation of the refinery, Goetz says, means a loss of about $20m. “We will pay for it for the next 20-25 years because it’s not our money,” he says. “We use peoples’ money who believe in us, who invest in us.”