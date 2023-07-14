scattered shards

Ethiopia: No clear path to peace in Oromia

By Ermias Tasfaye

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 14, 2023 08:12

© File photo of Merera Gudina, addressing a rally in Oromia. (REUTERS/Barry Malone)
File photo of Merera Gudina, addressing a rally in Oromia. (REUTERS/Barry Malone)

Following the inconclusive peace talks between the Ethiopian government and rebel group the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), diametrically opposed views abound about the way forward — and the future relationship with the Abiy government.

Soon after the talks ended on 3 May, the OLA – an outlawed splinter group of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) opposition party – accused federal authorities of launching a renewed offensive.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Watamu beach resorts are under threat from a fee price hike

driving clients away

Premium badgeKenya: Hike in Watamu marine park fee hits locals, tourism Thousands of local businesses are under threat at the Watamu marine park area because of a bump in fees by the Kenya Wildlife Service.
FILE PHOTO: Commercial vessels including vessels which are part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. REUTERS

daily bread

Premium badgeRussia’s pullout from Black Sea Grain Initiative leaves Africa’s poorest exposed Russia’s decision to pull out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative risks increasing food security for more than 50 million Africans hit by drought.
Kenya’s President William Ruto attends a joint press conference with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, July 12, 2023. Iran’s Presidency/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

'renegade government'

Premium badgeKenya: Ruto’s run-ins with the courts jeopardise his agenda President William Ruto has suffered a major setback after Kenya’s high court quashed his appointment of 50 loyalists to top government positions

PR stunt

Premium badgeDRC: A one-on-one interview with, and by, Félix Tshisekedi With less than six months to the December 2023 presidential election, the incumbent DRC president has granted an ‘exclusive’ interview … to his own sp...