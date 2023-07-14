Search for new investors stalls Kenya Airways-SAA deal

As Kenya Airways (KQ) goes in search of a new investor, negotiation terms, an evaluation of the airline, and the amount of capital needed to prop up the airline are all factors that could delay the previously proposed KQ-South Africa Airlines (SAA) consolidation plan.

Discussions around the collaboration began in 2021 and were initially set for completion as early as next year. But finalisation of the deal depends on how quickly KQ and SSA make a breakthrough into profitability.