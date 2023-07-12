financial stability

Ghana: Banks resilient in face of more debt restructuring

By Jonas Nyabor, Kanika Saigal

© People walk past the Bank of Ghana in Accra, Ghana, November 28, 2018. REUTERS
People walk past the Bank of Ghana in Accra, Ghana, November 28, 2018. REUTERS

Lumbered with local debt restructuring, Ghanaian banks are expected to recapitalise, but there are several options open to them before they do so.

According to reports from Reuters, a total of ¢15bn ($1.36bn) in cocoa bills and locally issued dollar denominated bonds – 5% of Ghana’s total domestic debt – is being targeted in recent restructure plans, allegedly finalised in June.

