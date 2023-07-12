Ghana: Banks resilient in face of more debt restructuring

According to reports from Reuters, a total of ¢15bn ($1.36bn) in cocoa bills and locally issued dollar denominated bonds – 5% of Ghana’s total domestic debt – is being targeted in recent restructure plans, allegedly finalised in June.

