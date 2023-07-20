PR stunt

DRC: A one-on-one interview with, and by, Félix Tshisekedi

By Damien Glez

Posted on July 20, 2023 16:14

With less than six months to the December 2023 presidential election, the incumbent DRC president has granted an ‘exclusive’ interview … to his own spokeswoman.

Whether or not there is a ‘shift’ in the forthcoming elections in DRC, the country has clearly entered the pre-electoral campaign period. As presidential candidates rarely fail to do, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi played on the vagueness of his dual status, granting an interview on 8 July that sounded more like an election manifesto, but with the stature guaranteed by a public broadcaster like Radio-Télévision Nationale Congolaise (RTNC).

