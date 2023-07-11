Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi had already said in June that further devaluation of the pound could affect national security and the well-being of the country’s people. With energy and food prices accounting for about 38% of the consumer price index, the June inflation level is likely to heighten his concerns.

