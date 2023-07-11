bowing out

Senegal’s President Macky Sall: ‘I made my decision a long time ago’

By Marwane Ben Yahmed

Posted on July 11, 2023

Senegal's President Macky Sall will be a hard act to follow.
Senegal’s President Macky Sall will be a hard act to follow. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS

Interviewed a few days after he abandoned his bid for a third term as president of Senegal, Macky Sall cuts the figure of a future ex-president keen to manage his legacy.

It was an historic speech, even if Macky Sall’s detractors saw it as the only logical decision in the face of the pressures he was facing from within and outside his government. On Monday, 3 July, the Senegalese head of state surprised the majority of observers – including his closest aides, who had been kept on the sidelines until the last moment – when he announced he would not seek a third term in office.

