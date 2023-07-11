It was an historic speech, even if Macky Sall’s detractors saw it as the only logical decision in the face of the pressures he was facing from within and outside his government. On Monday, 3 July, the Senegalese head of state surprised the majority of observers – including his closest aides, who had been kept on the sidelines until the last moment – when he announced he would not seek a third term in office.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In