'hidden debt'

South Africa: Graft-accused Mozambique ex-minister to be extradited to US

By AFP

Posted on July 11, 2023 09:29

© Former Mozambican finance minister, Manuel Chang, in court in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday Jan. 8, 2019. AP Photo/Phill Magakoe)
Former Mozambican finance minister, Manuel Chang, in court in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday Jan. 8, 2019. AP Photo/Phill Magakoe)

Ex-Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang wanted by Washington in connection with a graft scandal that triggered an unprecedented financial crisis in his home country will be handed over to the FBI this week, South African police said Monday.

Chang has been held in South Africa since 2018 at the United States’ request over his alleged role in a case that triggered financial havoc in Mozambique.

“Yes, Manuel Chang is expected to be extradited to the USA, he was arrested in South Africa and has been in custody since his arrest,” police spokeswoman Athlenda Mathe told AFP.

READ MORE Mozambique’s $2bn corrupt debt: what if there was no trial?

“I know that the FBI are in the country, they have already arrived and they are ready to pick him up so it’s just a matter of handing him over,” she said.

The so-called “hidden debt” scandal saw the Mozambican government contracting secret loans amounting to $2 billion in 2013 and 2014 from international banks to buy a tuna-fishing fleet and surveillance vessels.

Maputo hid the loans from parliament, but the debt came to light in 2016, prompting donors, including the IMF and the World Bank, to turn off financial support.

Chang — who signed off the loans and lost a battle against extradition earlier this year — is accused of having used the US financial system to carry out the fraudulent scheme.

READ MORE Mozambique ‘hidden debt’ scandal: Ex-president’s son and 10 officials found guilty

The scandal sparked Mozambique’s worst economic crisis since independence from Portugal four decades previously.

An independent audit later found $500 million had been diverted and remains unaccounted for.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Politics

© Kenya’s matatu (mini bus) bus routes have hiked their rates, much to the chagrin of passengers. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

transport madness

Kenyans hit hard as matatu operators increase fares after fuel hikes Kenyans are now forced to pay more for public transport, after the Matatu Owners Association, an umbrella body that brings together all public service...
© Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, in his trademark hat. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Museveni rants

Premium badgeUganda: Is election rigging a case of history repeating itself? “This sounds like a film,” Uganda President Yoweri Museveni said in a letter detailing poll fraud in a by-election for a district chairperson.
Nigerian troops arrive in Sierra Leone in February 1998 as part of a Nigerian-led West African ECOMOG peacekeeping force

regional policeman

Premium badgeNigeria once ran West African security. Can it do it again? In decades past, coup leaders in West Africa worried about what Nigeria thought. With Tinubu heading ECOWAS, will Abuja regain its arbiter role?
jad20230712-mmo-maroc-retour-prince-moulay-hicham-1256×628-1689228592 © Prince Moulay Hicham at the seminar on the integration of marginalised peoples in economic and financial circles, in Skhirat, 14 January 2015. Jannat/EFE/SIPA

greener pastures

Premium badgeMorocco: Is the reformist ‘Red Prince’ ready to fall in line? King Mohammed VI’s cousin could be inaugurating a vast property project in Rabat, suggesting he has shelved his ambitions to reform the monarchy.