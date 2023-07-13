rich resources

Morocco: China’s new Eldorado for electric batteries?

By Bilal Mousjid

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 13, 2023 08:58

An electric car is plugged at a Green Spot’s recharging station of Enersoft company, the first service station for electric cars on a Carrefour hypermarket’s parking in Bordeaux © Rare earths are needed for electric cars and other renewable technologies. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Rare earths are needed for electric cars and other renewable technologies. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Several Chinese groups have announced intentions to make electric batteries in Morocco in the last three months – but experts call for caution.

In August 2022, the Moroccan minister for industry, Ryad Mezzour, told The Africa Report that he was in negotiations with “five operators on three continents – America, Europe and Asia – to set up an electric battery factory”. Less than a year later, several of these projects are beginning to take shape – including the €6bn gigafactory planned by Chinese-European group Gotion High-Tech.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

Members of the Confederation of South African Workers’ Unions (Consawu) protest against government mismanagement in Johannesburg on 6 July 2023.

skills stymied

Premium badgeSouth Africa’s visa regime leaves essential jobs unfilled Frustrated by the lack of visas for their foreign workers, businesses in South Africa are moving overseas.
Nuru’s site in Goma, DRC. Photo supplied.

Lights, Action

Premium badgeDRC: Nuru, France’s Voltalia ink deal for solar power expansion French renewable energy supplier Voltalia has partnered with DRC start-up Nuru to extend solar power provision, Nuru CEO Jonathan Shaw says.
An employee pumps fuel into a car at a Shell petrol station in Nairobi

left out

Premium badgeKenya: International banks shunned from oil deals with Gulf The change of direction aims to cut costs for the government, but could lead to shilling depreciation and increase in petrol prices locally.
Mining West African gold: Jorge Ganoza, CEO of Fortuna Silver Mines

golden opportunity

Premium badgeFortuna Silver Mines CEO: ‘West Africa is second to none’ The Canadian precious metals miner has chosen Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal as the gateway for its African operations, says CEO Jorge Ganoza.