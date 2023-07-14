What does the future hold for Casino in Africa?

Until about 10 years ago, the supermarket chain Casino in Dakar was a must for anyone wanting to buy European food products. It was also an expensive alternative to local shops and markets.

But in the last few years, Mercure International of Monaco (MIM), the group behind the Casino franchise, has fallen behind its rivals French retail company Auchan, and CFAO Group (which owns the Carrefour and Supeco brands), both of which have drastically transformed the Senegalese market in the last 30 years.

This was long before its parent company, Casino Group, suffered its current setbacks in France.

In 1995, Adnan Houdrouge, founder of MIM, bought the Score chain from Société Commerciale de L’ouest Africain (SCOA). After a complete renovation, the chain’s flagship store, located between the Point E and Grand-Dakar districts, was inaugurated under the Casino banner in May 2007.

Since then, while