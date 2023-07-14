less threatened

What does the future hold for Casino in Africa?

By Baudelaire Mieu, Mathieu Galtier, Nelly Fualdes

Posted on July 14, 2023 09:35

jad20230707-eco-grande-distribution-casino-1256×628-1688981070 © Unlike its competitors, Casino (pictured in Brazzaville) suffers from a lack of clear strategic positioning. Baudouin Mouanda for TAR
Unlike its competitors, Casino (pictured in Brazzaville) suffers from a lack of clear strategic positioning. Baudouin Mouanda for TAR

Casino supermarkets are protected from the French retailer’s financial woes because of their franchised status in Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and Tunisia – but that doesn’t mean they aren’t on edge.

Until about 10 years ago, the supermarket chain Casino in Dakar was a must for anyone wanting to buy European food products. It was also an expensive alternative to local shops and markets.

But in the last few years, Mercure International of Monaco (MIM), the group behind the Casino franchise, has fallen behind its rivals French retail company Auchan, and CFAO Group (which owns the Carrefour and Supeco brands), both of which have drastically transformed the Senegalese market in the last 30 years.

This was long before its parent company, Casino Group, suffered its current setbacks in France.

READ MORE South Africa: Shoprite’s exit from rest of Africa points to cautionary ‘chasing the cycle’ strategy

In 1995, Adnan Houdrouge, founder of MIM, bought the Score chain from Société Commerciale de L’ouest Africain (SCOA). After a complete renovation, the chain’s flagship store, located between the Point E and Grand-Dakar districts, was inaugurated under the Casino banner in May 2007.

Since then, while

