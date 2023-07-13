under threat?

Wagner in Africa: What will become of Prigozhin’s mercenaries?

By Benjamin Roger, Mathieu Olivier

Posted on July 13, 2023 07:30

© FILE PHOTO: Men speak inside PMC Wagner Centre, which is a project implemented by the businessman and founder of the Wagner private military group Yevgeny Prigozhin, during the official opening of the office block in Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Russak
FILE PHOTO: Men speak inside PMC Wagner Centre, which is a project implemented by the businessman and founder of the Wagner private military group Yevgeny Prigozhin, during the official opening of the office block in Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Igor Russak

Since the attempted coup against Vladimir Putin in June, the future of Wagner Group has become unclear. What will be the consequences for Africa?

Once touted as an empire-builder, Yevgeny Prigozhin now finds himself in a delicate position. By sending his militia to conquer Moscow on 23 June, then telling them to return to their barracks the next day, Prigozhin openly challenged Putin’s regime, but found himself out in the cold as a result.

