Infographics: Southern Africa’s hydroelectric dams, state of play and potential

By Laura Angela Bagnetto, Camille Chauvin

Posted on July 13, 2023 14:20

© A general view of the DR Congo’s Inga dam with eight massive turbines, only three of which work. (REUTERS/Marlene Rabaud)
In light of the power crisis in Southern Africa, Presidents Ramaphosa and Tshisekedi urged world leaders in Paris to invest in the Grand Inga Dam.

“[…] Let us now put money on the table and collectively say we are going to address this mega project; a mega project which will, in the end, generate electricity for up to 12 to 15 African countries,” said Ramaphosa, referring to an estimated 40,000 megawatt capacity.

