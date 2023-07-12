persecuted party

Zimbabwe: Police ban 92 CCC opposition party campaign rallies

By Farai Shawn Matiashe

Posted on July 12, 2023 15:27

© Zimbabwe’s main opposition party Citizen Coalition For Change (CCC) supporters stand outside Bindura Civil Court in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province, Zimbabwe, 9 July,2023. (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)
Zimbabwe’s main opposition party Citizen Coalition For Change (CCC) supporters stand outside Bindura Civil Court in Bindura, Mashonaland Central Province, Zimbabwe, 9 July,2023. (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change, has had nearly 100 of its election campaign rallies banned by the police for petty reasons over the past year.

Poor sanitation at the venue and the police’s lack of resources to facilitate the gathering were cited as reasons to prevent the rallies. In a period of one week alone, the police banned CCC’s six rallies scheduled across the country, including its 2023 election campaign launch rally at the weekend.

The CCC party was formed in 2022.

