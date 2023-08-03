back a buddy

ANC’s anti-West Mbalula openly backs ruling party in Zimbabwe election

By Audrey Simango, Farai Shawn Matiashe

Posted on August 3, 2023 13:06

African National Congress secretary-general Fikile Mbalula (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)
Zimbabwe makes it difficult for its diaspora to vote. Did the ANC just make it even less appealing by endorsing President Emmerson Mnangagwa?

Pini Muguyo, one of hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans who have emigrated to South Africa, was planning to drive across the border to vote in this month’s presidential election.

But the diaspora ward coordinator for the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) has had a change of heart after hearing South Africa’s ruling party slam CCC chief Nelson Chamisa as “an American puppet”.

