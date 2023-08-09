Kenya at 60: Women who lead

Kenya may seem to have always been on a bumpy ride when it comes to gender parity. However, the contribution of notable Kenyan women to the country’s history remains pivotal. The following list is by no means exhaustive, but gives a glimpse into the integral role that women have played in different sectors over the last six decades:
1.Field Marshal Muthoni wa Kirima – Freedom fighter
Kirima, 92, was a top-ranking female fighter during Kenya’s struggle for independence from British colonialists. She became a spy for Mau Mau fighters in her 20s and is one of the few women who actively took part in the war.
