Power cuts in South Africa in recent weeks have, for many in the population, dropped from 12 to as little as two hours a day. But the country is “not out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination”, says Hartmut Winkler, physics professor at the University of Johannesburg.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In