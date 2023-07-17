Morocco: Why startup Yango has been forced to pack its bags

“We’re going to shake up the Moroccan landscape by offering exceptional standards of comfort, safety and affordability to meet local demand,” stated Adeniyi Adebayo, director of Yango Africa, when the service was launched in the kingdom in April. However, the test phase, which began in Casablanca, is encountering reluctance from the local authorities.

According to the Casablanca-Settat region’s Wilaya (an administrative division), the ‘Russian version of Uber‘ called Yango, whose mission is to connect drivers with passengers via its application, is operating “without prior authorisation”.

“Given the nature of its activities, which constitute a violation of road transport regulations, and given the dangers of clandestine transport, the Wilaya wishes to inform all citizens that this company is engaging in illegal activity,” stated a communication from the local authorities dated 11 July.