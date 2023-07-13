inciting violence

Nigeria: Will southeast leaders solve economy-stifling sit-at-home conundrum?

By Ben Ezeamalu

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 13, 2023 13:41

© Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu speaks at the National Collation Centre in Abuja, Nigeria, March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu speaks at the National Collation Centre in Abuja, Nigeria, March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Esa Alexander

Dozens of prominent leaders from south-east Nigeria rose from a meeting in Abuja on 10 July with a resolve to dispatch a “high-powered delegation” to meet President Bola Tinubu over insecurity in the region. Will this be a step towards solving the protracted problem?

The meeting came following a one-week sit-at-home order by Biafra separatists led by the Finland-based Simon Ekpa to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Zenophobia South Africa Zimbabwe protesters

homegrown aliens

Premium badgeZimbabweans: Strangers in their motherland Zimbabweans are subject to disdain in South Africa both officially and unofficially, but did you know they’re actually part of the same DNA pool?
Abubakar Kyari, acting chair of Nigeria’s ruling APC

keeping it warm

Premium badgeNigeria: 10 things about Abubakar Kyari, acting chair of APC Replacing the embattled Abdullahi Adamu, Kyari will be tasked with uniting the deeply fractured ruling party, the All Progressives Congress.
Anti-government protesters clash with riot police in Kisumu, Kenya, July 19, 2023. (REUTERS)

meeting halfway?

Kenya: Ruto-Raila urged to talk as deadly protests continue For the second day, the Kenyan police are locking horns with protesters in running battles in the capital Nairobi and other towns as the international...
Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group

SPIN DOCTORING

Premium badgeYevgeny Prigozhin: Wagner to redeploy in Africa In a video posted on the Russian mercenary group’s Telegram channel, Prigozhin says his troops are leaving Ukraine to concentrate on Africa.