Rural expansion to drive business, says Jumia Group CEO

By Temitayo Lawal

Posted on July 17, 2023 07:00

Francis Dufay is acting CEO of Jumia.
Francis Dufay is acting CEO of Jumia.

Jumia plans to expand to rural areas in Nigeria, says Group CEO Francis Dufay following the company’s successful pilot projects in Ivory Coast.

Jumia is beginning to rethink its strategy. According to the online pan-African retail platform, while 52% of its supplies are made in the urban cities, 18% goes to the secondary cities and 30% of the demand for their products come from rural areas.

