Rural expansion to drive business, says Jumia Group CEO

Jumia is beginning to rethink its strategy. According to the online pan-African retail platform, while 52% of its supplies are made in the urban cities, 18% goes to the secondary cities and 30% of the demand for their products come from rural areas.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In