Chapa estimates that there are more than two million micro, small, and medium enterprises in Ethiopia. Most of them have little access to working capital, and the company’s aim is to “democratise finance”, Hailemariam says.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In