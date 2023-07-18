AFEX, whose turnover exceeds $300m and is present in Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda, has no intention to launch an initial public offering to secure extra financing, CEO Ayodeji Balogun says during the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan.

