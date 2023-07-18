CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM

Nigeria: AFEX plans to raise $1.5bn next year, CEO Balogun says

By Sherif Tarek

Posted on July 18, 2023 08:41

AFEX CEO Ayodeji Balogun.
AFEX “plans to raise $1.5bn from the capital markets” in 2024 as it expands across Africa, while revenue growth in the short term may be slower.

AFEX, whose turnover exceeds $300m and is present in Nigeria, Kenya and Uganda, has no intention to launch an initial public offering to secure extra financing, CEO Ayodeji Balogun says during the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan.

