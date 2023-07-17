greener pastures

Morocco: Is the reformist ‘Red Prince’ ready to fall in line?

By Nina Kozlowski

Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 17, 2023 08:41

jad20230712-mmo-maroc-retour-prince-moulay-hicham-1256×628-1689228592 © Prince Moulay Hicham at the seminar on the integration of marginalised peoples in economic and financial circles, in Skhirat, 14 January 2015. Jannat/EFE/SIPA
Prince Moulay Hicham at the seminar on the integration of marginalised peoples in economic and financial circles, in Skhirat, 14 January 2015. Jannat/EFE/SIPA

King Mohammed VI’s cousin could be inaugurating a vast property project in Rabat, suggesting he has shelved his ambitions to reform the monarchy.

Has Moulay Hicham, Mohammed VI’s cousin, received the green light from the throne to lay the foundations for a vast real estate project on the Akrach Plateau in Rabat?

In a short video published on 7 July, Moroccan online news site Le Desk revealed that the prince had “unearthed an old project from the 2000s” – a green, smart city that he wants to build on this plateau, where he would own 3,000 hectares inherited from his late father, Moulay Abdallah (brother of Hassan II).

