Morocco: Is the reformist ‘Red Prince’ ready to fall in line?

Has Moulay Hicham, Mohammed VI’s cousin, received the green light from the throne to lay the foundations for a vast real estate project on the Akrach Plateau in Rabat?

In a short video published on 7 July, Moroccan online news site Le Desk revealed that the prince had “unearthed an old project from the 2000s” – a green, smart city that he wants to build on this plateau, where he would own 3,000 hectares inherited from his late father, Moulay Abdallah (brother of Hassan II).