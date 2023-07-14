kanu do or don't?

Nigeria: Tinubu under pressure to grant amnesty to terrorists, as gunmen kill 230 

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on July 14, 2023 09:54

President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress party in Abuja, Nigeria
President Bola Tinubu’s first 45 days in office marked by bloodshed in Nigeria’s northwest, north-central and southeast regions. While the military seeks a full onslaught on insurgents, politicians suggest amnesty. Which path will he choose? 

Former governor Sani Yerima of Zamfara State recently visited Tinubu at the Presidential Villa with one clear mission – get the president to offer amnesty to killer insurgents similarly as the past administration introduced an elaborate amnesty programme for the oil-rich Niger Delta region 13 years ago. 

Yerima, whose state is arguably the most affected by insecurity, advised the president to negotiate with repentant terrorists, adding that using military force would result in collateral damage and, therefore, should be considered as a last resort

