Virtually absent from the media since his endorsement of Macky Sall in November 2020, Idrissa Seck has returned to the limelight to enter the presidential election race for the fourth time.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In