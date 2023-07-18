political ping pong

Idrissa Seck: ‘Dinner with Macky Sall and breakfast with Ousmane Sonko’

By Marième Soumaré, Mawunyo Hermann Boko

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 18, 2023 10:58

jad20230713-ass-senegal-itv-idrissa-seck-1256×628-1689259667 Idrissa Seck © DR
Idrissa Seck © DR

The former ally of Senegal’s president returned to the opposition in April: will the Rewmi leader attract enough voters?

Virtually absent from the media since his endorsement of Macky Sall in November 2020, Idrissa Seck has returned to the limelight to enter the presidential election race for the fourth time.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Abbas Badreddine

bad boy

Premium badgeLebanese passport scandal: Who is Abbas Badreddine? The successful entrepreneur is one of several Ivorian-Lebanese businessmen suspected of fraudulently acquiring nationality in Côte d’Ivoire.
Zimbabwe President and ZANU-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa

free and fair

As the Carter Center heads to Zimbabwe, when should election observers stay at home?  International election observers are on their way to Zimbabwe for the 2023 general election. Teams from the European Union, Carter Centre and the Afri...
Parliamentarians and members of the public listen as Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo delivers his annual state of the nation address to the parliament in Accra, Ghana, March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

gridlock

Premium badgeGhana: Minority boycott leaves mid-year budget in limbo Opposition lawmakers are protesting in solidarity with their member, who is being tried over an alleged criminal offence.
Russian mercenaries Wagner Group Mali

valkyrie swoop

Premium badgeUK targets Wagner’s gold in Africa The British government is trying to halt Wagner Group’s march on Africa by sanctioning its leaders in Mali, Central African Republic and Sudan.