Cameroon: Yara’s fertiliser handover to the Noutchogouin group

By Estelle Maussion

Posted on July 18, 2023 12:10

jad20230713-eco-agrobusiness-yara-1256×628-1689258939 © The Norwegian company is refocusing on the east and south of the continent. Here, a banana plantation in the village of Bamessing, one of four villages in the commune of Ndop, Ngo-Ketunjia department, North-West region, Cameroon. Michel Gunther / Biosphoto / AFP
The Norwegian company is refocusing on the east and south of the continent. Here, a banana plantation in the village of Bamessing, one of four villages in the commune of Ndop, Ngo-Ketunjia department, North-West region, Cameroon. Michel Gunther / Biosphoto / AFP

In response to a downturn, Norwegian fertiliser manufacturer-distributor Yara is refocusing its efforts towards Southern and Eastern Africa.

Norway’s Yara, the fertiliser manufacturer and distributor active on the continent since the 1990s and present in Cameroon since 2004, has announced that it is handing over the reins to its local partner, the Noutchogouin Jean Samuel (NJS) group, named after the founder who died in 2019.

