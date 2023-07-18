Cameroon: Yara’s fertiliser handover to the Noutchogouin group

Norway’s Yara, the fertiliser manufacturer and distributor active on the continent since the 1990s and present in Cameroon since 2004, has announced that it is handing over the reins to its local partner, the Noutchogouin Jean Samuel (NJS) group, named after the founder who died in 2019.

