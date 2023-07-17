regional policeman

Nigeria once ran West African security. Can it do it again?

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on July 17, 2023 10:44

Nigerian troops arrive in Sierra Leone in February 1998 as part of a Nigerian-led West African ECOMOG peacekeeping force
Nigerian troops arrive in Sierra Leone in February 1998 as part of a Nigerian-led West African ECOMOG peacekeeping force/Reuters

In decades past, coup leaders in West Africa worried about what Nigeria thought. With Tinubu heading ECOWAS, will Abuja regain its arbiter role?

“We will not allow coup after coup in the West African sub-region,” Tinubu said at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government in Guinea-Bissau. “We should serve a warning to exploiters that our people have suffered enough.”

