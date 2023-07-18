Tyson TKO

Zimbabwe: Kicking Kasukuwere off ballot may split Mnangagwa vote

By Farai Shawn Matiashe

Posted on July 18, 2023 10:25

© File photo of former Zimbabwe minister Saviour Kasukuwere, potential presidential candidate. (Photo: Eric Roset/Africa Progress Panel/cc-by-2.0)
President Emmerson Mnangagwa elbows out former local government minister and Zanu-PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere to increase chances of securing another term in the polls on 23 August.

The High Court last week barred Kasukuwere from the upcoming polls on the grounds that he has been outside the country for more than 18 consecutive months and is therefore no longer a registered voter, a prerequisite to be eligible to run for the presidency.

