homegrown aliens

Zimbabweans: Strangers in their motherland

By Rejoice Ngwenya

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 20, 2023 11:10

Zenophobia South Africa Zimbabwe protesters
South Africans’ xenophobia against Zimbabweans belies the values of the ‘rainbow nation’. (REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko)

Zimbabweans are subject to disdain in South Africa both officially and unofficially, but did you know they’re actually part of the same DNA pool?

It doesn’t take a high-profile African historian to expose the obvious fact that Southern Africans – particularly Zambians, Malawians, South Africans and Zimbabweans – are of intertwined provenance.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Opinion

© FILE PHOTO: A participant stands near a logo of the World Bank at the International Monetary Fund – World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS

clout & strategic importance

Africa should shape the World Bank reform agenda Africa could be on the cusp of economic transformation through providing climate solutions for the world.
Novelist Morrison smiles with President Obama as he prepares to award her a 2012 Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House in Washington © Novelist Toni Morrison with then US President Barack Obama as he prepares to award her a 2012 Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House in Washington, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Blue Lives Matter

Book Review: Toni Morrison stands astride the Afro-American age The New York Times spotted Toni Morrison’s potential early on. A review of her second novel Sula in 1973 by Sara Blackburn said that Morrison was “far...
© Migrants claiming to be from Darfur, Sudan cross the English Channel in an inflatable boat near Dover, Britain, August 4, 2021. Picture taken August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

HUMANITY VERSUS STATISTICS  

The migrants and the super rich: A tale of two seaborne tragedies Is the life of a millionaire of more value than the life of a migrant?
© File photo of Sierra Leoneans lining up to cast their vote at a polling station 2018. R(EUTERS/Olivia Acland)

crunch time

Premium badgeSierra Leone election: How to tell if the polls will be rigged The temperature is rising in Sierra Leone ahead of general elections on 24 June, and it is not because of climate change.