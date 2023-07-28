Ethiopia: Peace deal at risk as rival ethnic groups lay claim to fertile lands

Ethiopia remains on the brink of renewed ethnic conflict as thousands of displaced people stage protests demanding to be resettled in the country’s volatile northern regions.

While focusing on quickly ending a war that killed more than 600,000 people and shattered the country’s economy, the November 2022 peace deal between the federal government in Addis Ababa and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) left underlying territorial disputes unresolved. More than a million ethnic Tigrayans have fled the fertile lands in places such Alamata, Raya, Welkait and Humera in western Tigray, now under Amhara control.

Human right groups say the Tigrayans were forcibly evicted by federal and Amhara forces in a bid to unite the areas to the Amhara region. Now many fear that reluctance to settle the territorial dispute may push Ethiopia to a second round of civil strife.

The Tigray regional