Will Zimbabwe’s comatose steel giant Ziscosteel ever reawaken?

By Veneranda Langa

Posted on August 9, 2023 07:33

Five thousand workers from the Ziscosteel Redcliff plant lost their jobs in 2015. (REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo)
Kuvimba Mining House, linked to sanctioned tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei, is the latest investor with a rescue plan for the former steel-making behemoth.

Local investor Kuvimba Mining House has taken over Zimbabwe’s comatose steel company Ziscosteel after getting a three-year bid to resuscitate it.

Ziscosteel – proudly described on its website as ‘once an iron and steel making giant’ – was mothballed in 2008 due to corruption and mismanagement.

