Local investor Kuvimba Mining House has taken over Zimbabwe’s comatose steel company Ziscosteel after getting a three-year bid to resuscitate it.
Ziscosteel – proudly described on its website as ‘once an iron and steel making giant’ – was mothballed in 2008 due to corruption and mismanagement.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In