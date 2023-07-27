dubious deeds

Lagos land grabbers strike fear and deter investment

By Ben Ezeamalu

Posted on July 27, 2023 04:10

Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, where some will stop at nothing to grab land.
In Nigeria, a law to stop land grabbers has failed to curb the violence and lawlessness around Lagos’s white-hot land market.

The plot of land David John bought and fenced 10 years ago doesn’t belong to him anymore. In August 2022, a business mogul moved into the property with bulldozers and heavy duty vehicles. One year later, a four-storey apartment building, in the latter stages of completion, is standing on land in Lekki, an elite neighbourhood in Lagos.

“The police told us there is nothing they can do. We wrote a petition to the land grabbers task force and we did not hear from them,” John tells The Africa Report, referring to the task force set up by Lagos State Government in 2016.

