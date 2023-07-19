inner circle

The (well-connected) network of MTN boss, Ralph Mupita

By Quentin Velluet

Posted on July 19, 2023 11:17

Ralph Mupita has been at the helm of MTN since 2020. Having steered the finances for three and a half years, he is no stranger to the group’s inner workings. His next goal is to transform the operator into a tech powerhouse by drawing on the support of well-advised friends and relations.

At the age of 52, the Zimbabwean has just celebrated his mid-term as the head of MTN. For the past two years, Mupita, a civil engineer who switched to finance in 2001 and then to telecoms in 2017, has been driving a strategy that should turn the pan-African operator into a diversified tech champion by 2025. We profile his network.

