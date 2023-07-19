South Africa: Outlaws exploit water woes for profit

When Johannesburg Water announced it was shutting off the supply for 58 hours on Tuesday 11 July for planned maintenance, Grace Ramotlwa knew what it would mean for her: high prices per 20-litre bucket of water delivered by informal mobile water tankers.

“Our water troubles are endless – whenever municipal taps are dry, which is now suspiciously often. Water hawkers fleece us,” says the single mum of two in Soweto, the most populous township of Johannesburg.

“What angers me is water tankers are already prowling the streets. Who really owns and benefits from these water tanker contracts?”

Water stress by 2030

Johannesburg’s mega faucet shut-off was emblematic of how South Africa’s water crisis affects those on low incomes worst of all; critics say water shortages will someday make the country’s electricity plight a lesser problem.

“We became water scarce many years ago, never mind water