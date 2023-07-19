bone dry

South Africa: Outlaws exploit water woes for profit

By Audrey Simango

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 19, 2023 13:03

South Africa water tanker township
Water outages leave residents with no choice but to pay high prices to tanker operators. (REUTERS/Rogan Ward)

A massive water shortage is prompting a push for dams – while the country’s water mafias continue to profit.

When Johannesburg Water announced it was shutting off the supply for 58 hours on Tuesday 11 July for planned maintenance, Grace Ramotlwa knew what it would mean for her: high prices per 20-litre bucket of water delivered by informal mobile water tankers.

“Our water troubles are endless – whenever municipal taps are dry, which is now suspiciously often. Water hawkers fleece us,” says the single mum of two in Soweto, the most populous township of Johannesburg.

“What angers me is water tankers are already prowling the streets. Who really owns and benefits from these water tanker contracts?”

Water stress by 2030

Johannesburg’s mega faucet shut-off was emblematic of how South Africa’s water crisis affects those on low incomes worst of all; critics say water shortages will someday make the country’s electricity plight a lesser problem.

“We became water scarce many years ago, never mind water

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Joe Biden, US-Africa Leaders Summit

Real talk

Premium badgeAfricans challenge Biden policies at US business summit From industrial policy to AGOA, attendees at the US-Africa Business Summit in Botswana pressed the US to rethink its approach to the continent.
Zimbabwe opposition party leader, Nelson Chamisa, in Harare. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Frenemies

Premium badgeZimbabwe: Rivals Khupe, Chamisa join hands in face of mistrust Thokozani Khupe is running for office with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in the hopes that this move could boost opposition support.
© Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP)

welcome, Vladimir

Arresting Putin a ‘declaration of war’ believes South Africa’s Ramaphosa Arresting Vladimir Putin would amount to a declaration of war on Russia, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote in court papers released on Tue...
jad20230713-ass-senegal-itv-idrissa-seck-1256×628-1689259667 Idrissa Seck © DR

political ping pong

Premium badgeIdrissa Seck: ‘Dinner with Macky Sall and breakfast with Ousmane Sonko’ The former ally of Senegal’s president returned to the opposition in April: will the Rewmi leader attract enough voters?