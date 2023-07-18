pipeline player

Standard Bank chief touts East Africa pipeline at US summit

By Julian Pecquet, in Gaborone, Botswana

Posted on July 18, 2023 09:03

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala © Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

The bank’s CEO made a case at the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Botswana for financing Total’s East Africa pipeline despite the environmental row.

Officially, Standard Bank is still awaiting the results of its internal review of an independent environmental and social consultant’s findings before deciding whether to finance the 900-mile heated crude oil pipeline between Uganda and Tanzania. However, an interview with CEO Sim Tshabalala left no doubt about his preference as he pushed the social benefits of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

