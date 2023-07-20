Lights, Action

DRC: Nuru, France’s Voltalia ink deal for solar power expansion

By David Whitehouse

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 20, 2023 04:00

Nuru’s site in Goma, DRC. Photo supplied.
Nuru’s site in Goma, DRC. Photo supplied.

French renewable energy supplier Voltalia has partnered with DRC start-up Nuru to extend solar power provision, Nuru CEO Jonathan Shaw says.

Paris-listed Voltalia is among investors in the company’s Series B funding round, which raised $40m in equity and closed at the end of June. The partnership is strategic as well as financial, and Voltalia will provide “experience of projects at scale”, Shaw says.

Only about 19% of DRC’s population has access to electricity, with rural penetration rates falling to 1%, according to the World Bank. That makes the country one of the least electrified in the world.

Goma-based Nuru supplies metrogrids, or urban mini-grid renewable energy generation systems with storage and distribution facilities, in the northeast DRC. The company aims to provide electricity to five million people in the country by September 2024.

READ MORE DRC, Morocco, Kenya… Africa’s energy independence, myth or reality?

Series B investors also include

  • E3 Capital, the company’s largest investor,
  • the International Finance Corporation (IFC),
  • the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP),
  • t

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

© The headquarters of mobile telecommunications operator MTN is seen in Plateau, Abidjan, Ivory coast December 17, 2015. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon

mature market?

Premium badgeOrange, MTN, Moov: 5 things about Côte d’Ivoire’s telecoms crisis For several quarters, Orange, MTN, and Moov have seen revenues stagnate – or even fall – while Côte d’Ivoire continues to enjoy steady GDP growth. ...
A statue of the first president of Ghana after independence, Kwame Nkrumah, in the memorial park at the Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra (Ghana) in August 2018. | usage worldwide (Photo by Rita Funk / DPA / dpa Picture-Alliance/AFP)

time travel

Premium badgeKwame Nkrumah Memorial Park revamp to boost tourism in Ghana Ghana’s Tourism Development Project will attract international and local tourists to the country, providing a much needed revenue boost.
Air Tanzania

Legal Certainty

Premium badgeTanzania: ICSID ruling on Indiana case ‘bodes well’ for others Found guilty of expropriating a mining site by the World Bank’s dispute settlement body, Tanzania should negotiate with other claimants, say CEOs.
Members of the Confederation of South African Workers’ Unions (Consawu) protest against government mismanagement in Johannesburg on 6 July 2023.

skills stymied

Premium badgeSouth Africa’s visa regime leaves essential jobs unfilled Frustrated by the lack of visas for their foreign workers, businesses in South Africa are moving overseas.