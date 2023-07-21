Mali: Is the North about to explode into war?

On 5 April – the eve of the symbolic Azawad independence day celebrated by Mali’s former Tuareg rebel movements since 2012 – the Malian army sent its Albatros L-39 and Sukhoï S-25 fighter jets to fly low over Kidal and several other northern towns.

