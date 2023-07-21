new balls

DRC: Will SADC regional force be deployed in September?

By Romain Gras

Posted on July 21, 2023 14:18

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi © Presse présidentielle RDC
EACRF’s mandate expires on 8 September, but a new regional force, is preparing for deployment, possibly with a South African commander.

Approved on 8 May at a meeting of the troika of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the body responsible for defence and security issues within the organisation, some additional clarity has been brought to the deployment of the organisation’s new joint force.

