golden opportunity

Fortuna Silver Mines CEO: ‘West Africa is second to none’

By Kent Mensah

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 19, 2023 08:15

Mining West African gold: Jorge Ganoza, CEO of Fortuna Silver Mines
Mining West African gold: Jorge Ganoza, CEO of Fortuna Silver Mines.

The Canadian precious metals miner has chosen Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal as the gateway for its African operations, says CEO Jorge Ganoza.

West Africa has emerged as a strategic location for gold mining on the continent and has attracted a vast number of investors, in particular from South Africa, as a result of its geographical potential and viable economy.

“I first came to West Africa in 2015 and my perception has not changed – it has only been reinforced,” Fortuna Silver Mines founder and CEO Jorge Ganoza tells The Africa Report at the company’s Séguéla Mine in Côte d’Ivoire.

“I believe the mineral endowment of West Africa and its ability to effectively develop and operate mines on the world scale is second to none,” he says.

READ MORE Mining in Africa and beyond: Tracking the great gold rush

The New York Stock Exchange-listed firm operates five mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru and Côte d’Ivoire, producing silver and gold. The Séguéla Mine in eastern Côte d’Ivoire – Fortuna’s newest operating mine – poured its first gold on 24 May this year, and produced 4,023 ounces

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

Mukuyu-1 © The Mukuyu-1 exploration well in Zimbabwe’s Cabora Bassa Basin. Photo supplied.

Industrial Supply

Premium badgeZimbabwe: Invictus in discussions with partners for Cabora Bassa oil-gas development Invictus Energy is in discussions with potential partners to help it develop the Cabora Bassa oil, gas and helium project in Zimbabwe, managing direct...
jad20230713-eco-agrobusiness-yara-1256×628-1689258939 © The Norwegian company is refocusing on the east and south of the continent. Here, a banana plantation in the village of Bamessing, one of four villages in the commune of Ndop, Ngo-Ketunjia department, North-West region, Cameroon. Michel Gunther / Biosphoto / AFP

deal underway

Premium badgeCameroon: Yara’s fertiliser handover to the Noutchogouin group In response to a downturn, Norwegian fertiliser manufacturer-distributor Yara is refocusing its efforts towards Southern and Eastern Africa.
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala © Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

pipeline player

Premium badgeStandard Bank chief touts East Africa pipeline at US summit The bank’s CEO made a case at the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Botswana for financing Total’s East Africa pipeline despite the environmental row.
AFEX CEO Ayodeji Balogun.

CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM

Premium badgeNigeria: AFEX plans to raise $1.5bn next year, CEO Balogun says AFEX “plans to raise $1.5bn from the capital markets” in 2024 as it expands across Africa, while revenue growth in the short term may be slower.