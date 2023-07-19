West Africa has emerged as a strategic location for gold mining on the continent and has attracted a vast number of investors, in particular from South Africa, as a result of its geographical potential and viable economy.

“I first came to West Africa in 2015 and my perception has not changed – it has only been reinforced,” Fortuna Silver Mines founder and CEO Jorge Ganoza tells The Africa Report at the company’s Séguéla Mine in Côte d’Ivoire.

“I believe the mineral endowment of West Africa and its ability to effectively develop and operate mines on the world scale is second to none,” he says.

The New York Stock Exchange-listed firm operates five mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru and Côte d’Ivoire, producing silver and gold. The Séguéla Mine in eastern Côte d’Ivoire – Fortuna’s newest operating mine – poured its first gold on 24 May this year, and produced 4,023 ounces