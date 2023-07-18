yesterday's men

Tinubu consolidates power by going after Buhari’s supporters

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on July 18, 2023 12:03

Bola Tinubu, President of Nigeria, arrives for the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris, France.
Bola Tinubu, President of Nigeria, arrives for the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris, France. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Less than two months since taking office, Tinubu has cemented control over the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Federal Government.

Last month, Tinubu visited London where he met with former President Buhari.

Although the details of their meeting were never made public, a photograph of the pair was posted on social media in what many saw as an attempt to dismiss rumours that all was not well between them. This follows a string of swift policy changes carried out by Tinubu, which seemed to signal a lack of confidence in Buhari’s legacy.

