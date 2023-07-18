Tinubu consolidates power by going after Buhari’s supporters

Last month, Tinubu visited London where he met with former President Buhari.
Although the details of their meeting were never made public, a photograph of the pair was posted on social media in what many saw as an attempt to dismiss rumours that all was not well between them. This follows a string of swift policy changes carried out by Tinubu, which seemed to signal a lack of confidence in Buhari’s legacy.
